Pain, Ranked
An ingrown hair is nothing compared to trying on a bunch of clothes that don’t fit
Pain may be universal, but the particulars of it are not. Even to doctors, who deal with affliction every day, interpreting and understanding shades of pain is a notoriously difficult task. The degree to which something hurts, whether that hurt is felt physically or emotionally or existentially, what kinds of discomforts even qualify as hurt — these are all subjective to the individual. One man’s suffering is another man’s cherished high.
This is just one blogger’s opinion, but here are my pains, in ascending order:
40. Stubbed toe
39. Getting rejected by an animal I’m just trying to pet
38. Running a papercut under water
37. Nobody in my workplace’s Slack remembering my birthday even though it’s kind of a tradition to post “It’s so-and-so’s birthday!” in the main channel every time it’s so-and-so’s birthday
36. Watching a sad movie
35. The death of a distant relative who I’ve only met twice in my life
34. Remembering oh yeah, I haven’t seen most of my family in two years
33. Sore muscles the morning after exercising for the first time in a while, a kind of satisfying ache
32. Ingrown hair
31. Guilt over the time my brother, through frustrated tears, told my mother and I that we had forgotten it was his 18th birthday
30. Combing out tangled hair and ripping through a knot so hard it comes off
29. As a teen, the news that a favorite member of a K-pop group was leaving the band, back when I believed that those who sang and danced together would stay together
28. FOMO, usually when scrolling through photos or short-form videos of acquaintances having fun together
27. Standing on the outskirts of a circle of strangers at a party, smiling and trying to pretend I’m participating in their conversation
26. Brushing against a hot kettle
25. When suddenly my leg cramps up and feels like it’s being stretched apart like a rubber band and I go “ouch”
24. Reading a sad story about an animal who was abandoned or trapped or killed or lost its favorite toy
23. Biting a piece of candy that’s so hard it feels like it loosened my tooth from my gums
22. Trying on a bunch of clothes that don’t fit
21. Post-bike accident skinned knee
20. Knowing my favorite internet pets will soon die and/or knowing that some have already died
19. Missing home
18. Witnessing someone talk shit about me behind my back
17. Preteen angst, convinced my parents didn’t like me
16. Feeling profoundly misunderstood
15. Wasp sting
14. Cutting open my head on the protruding corner of a medicine cabinet
13. When one side of a toenail gets infected after I cut it too deep because no one ever taught me to cut straight across and leave the corners
12. Remembering injustices and/or war atrocities
11. Feeling invisible that time I sprained my ankle while sightseeing atop a mountain and nobody around me initially noticed or offered help as I was limping my way back to the cable car to descend down the mountain
10. That time I sprained my ankle while sightseeing atop a mountain
9. Slammed door meets hand
8. Reflecting on the future of the planet
7. Gaping gum abscess
6. Knowing my pet will soon die
4. The aftermath in the years following a pet dying
3. The aftermath in the days and weeks following my pet dying
2. Waking up with a pounding throb in the head after staying up too late
2. Thinking of my mom dying someday
1. The feeling that precedes diarrhea: a warning signal, an alarm, an ominous gurgling of the stomach while something begins to stir in the bowels, like a poisonous snake suddenly uncoiling itself and striking swiftly. Even worse if a toilet isn’t immediately accessible, in which case the pain multiplies with each passing — excruciating — minute. Oh, agony! Oh, relief! upon finally finding a porcelain throne. But it’s not over yet. Sometimes the lead-up is only half the battle; the other half takes place on the toilet, body clenched, legs twisted, hands white-knuckle-gripping any fixed surface within reach. It’s a fight for fucking survival in there.