Olivia Wilde Puts on Brave Face and Large Belt After Split From Harry Styles

On a balmy August day in 2015, One Direction – the five-member British boy band that once included film ingenue Harry Styles – announced what would become an indefinite hiatus. They were set to see their performances out through the end of the calendar year, and then One Direction – the unit, the fellas – would not exist anymore for who knows how long. This was a difficult time in my life, a period of unplaceable malaise and confusion. I had no idea who I was without the band. This is why I know exactly how Olivia Wilde was feeling when she wore that crazy sheer black dress at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week.

“The look is perfection,” Yahoo! says in a way that connotes a tone of “I know, bestie” when your friend is sad. Is “the look” perfection? The belt is kind of stupid, and an honest friend would have told Wilde as much. Still, her film Don’t Worry Darling took home the award for “best drama” at the People’s Choice Awards. No kidding! JK, I don’t think they meant that kind of drama.

Wilde and Styles separated a few weeks ago after a two-year relationship that began on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in which he plays an incel who is hot (this was the gist – October was six very long years ago). Though the split is apparently amicable, US reported that Wilde is still “very much upset” over the break-up. I get it, really, I do. Though the One Direction indefinite hiatus wasn’t about me, it was still something I made a part of my personality for a number of years, and to have that taken away from me led to a multi-year identity crisis. Did it get so bad that I started wearing mesh dresses with big underwear? Not quite, but that also wasn’t a trend in the mid-2010s.

After a short break from being online, where Styles fans were and probably still are always saying something insane about her, Wilde reemerged on Instagram, laughing and wearing a bikini, as thin women are wont to do. The heart breaks, sure, but it heals also, through time and repeated listenings to One Direction’s 2012 album Take Me Home.