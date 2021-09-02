An Ode to Amanda Gorman
A poem in honor of her new position as an Estée Lauder spokeswoman
Today it was announced that poet Amanda Gorman would be parlaying her success from her reading at the inauguration of President Joe Biden into a brand ambassadorship with Estée Lauder. According to the New York Times, she turned down $17 million in various endorsement deals before deciding to work with the cosmetics company, where her official title will be “Global Changemaker.” NYT fashion director and critic Vanessa Friedman made sure to note that Estée Lauder chose that specific title “as opposed to, say, spokeswoman or ambassador or ‘face,’ though she will also be all of the above.”
In honor of Gorman finally deciding to make some brand money, I have written her a poem, to be read in the style of spoken word.
Good For Her (She’s Rich Now)
Amanda, Amanda
stuck out her hand and
Estée Lauder came
running
Money corrupts,
but Gorman disrupts
and turns modeling
into direct action
Who’d call her a shill?
Through the power of will
she has become a saint
and an author
This is only the start,
for this Changemaker’s heart
has so much space
for brand deals
Her goal is presidency
but we’ll just wait and see
if a poet has opinions
on tax law