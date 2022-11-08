Katy Perry, Our Dumbest Celeb, Votes for Rick Caruso

Great news: Katy Perry is voting for a “myriad of reasons (see the news).” Bad news: she shared a picture of herself casting a vote for Republican-turned-Democratic candidate for Los Angeles mayor Rick Caruso, who is running against Gawker-endorsed Congresswoman Karen Bass. A number of celebrities, many of whom cannot vote in the city of LA (like Kim K), have endorsed Caruso’s run believing he will “clean up” the city. Caruso’s pro-cop (see slogan: FUND THE POLICE) and former pro-life views make him a less than ideal democratic candidate in any city, let alone Los Angeles.

Perry, like Gwyneth Paltrow and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has a history of rooting for Caruso, having tweeted, “RICK CARUSO FTW!” back in June. Unlike Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim K and Kris Jenner, Perry has never pretended to be a faux-intellectual who hawks organic wellness products or fake-goes to law school. Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom have long shared custody of one brain cell, and while I can’t say I’m happy she’s voting for Rick Caruso, it’s sort of a thrill to know she can get out of the house and read a document and put a word-a-day calendar word like “myriad” in her Instagram post.

Katy Perry’s Instagram bio reads “LOVE is the key that unlocks every door,” and she once wanted a house so badly that she was willing to kill a woman of God to get it. Katy Perry is something called a #LegoPartner and is always sharing the world’s ugliest shoe. Katy Perry once said her sexual liberation was “retriggered” (?) by the 2016 election. She wisely included the hashtag “#doyoubutjustuseyourvokeok🇺🇸” in this latest post to grant herself a form of leeway in her political endorsements.

I have no doubt that the 2016 election broke the brains of a lot of people, including Perry’s, which was already leaking to begin with. That she only took the loss of Hillary Clinton to become much more conservative puts her on a similar arc of many of New York City’s downtown art freaks. She embodies the spirit of what my coworker George refers to as the “I believe in rights!” mentality, which celebrates, um, well, the concept of rights, but not anything that might bring about meaningful change to grant them. She’s an idiot, for better and worse, and we’ve granted her rights to vote alongside all the other idiots too. And that’s what today is all about.