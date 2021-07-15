In an exclusive interview with Variety, musical theater terrorist and Jack Black’s tethered Josh Gad once again opened his straight mouth to update the masses on the status of the Disney Corporation’s ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ liberation. First, some backstory:

Queer Disney fans raised a rainbow flag in 2017 when it was revealed that in the Bill Condon-directed live-action adaptation of the animated hit “Beauty and the Beast,” LeFou — played by Josh Gad — was gay. Now the big question is, will LeFou be gay in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” Disney Plus series? That project revolves around the friendship between LeFou and Gaston (Luke Evans). More specifically, because it’s a prequel, will a storyline include LeFou’s coming-out journey?

Clutching my rainbow flag (the same one I raised when it was revealed Gad’s LeFou would be gay back in 2017), I listened to Gad’s appearance on the “Just for Variety” podcast holding back tears and praying he would give ANY clues as to JUST HOW GAY LeFou will be in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” Disney Plus prequel series.

“I think that we have origin stories here that are unbelievably exciting because they’re unexpected,” the Dog’s Purpose star said. “And I think ‘expect the unexpected’ is all I can really say. And not just with regard to LeFou and Gaston but to a lot of the new characters that we’re introducing.”

“Expect the unexpected?” I was violently shaking with excitement, foaming at the mouth in a gay way. That could literally mean anything. Will LeFou have an illicit gay romance with Gaston? Will he tell Belle to “work it, mama” as she strolls through the town boring all the idiot village people with tales about the rise of autofiction? Will he experiment with kink in a safe and supportive environment? Upon seeing the Beast, will he call him a “hot bear” to the shock and horror of his conservative family?

These are stories I would only trust someone with the talent, charisma, and RANGE of Tony Award loser Josh Gad to tell. And luckily I don’t have to wait much longer.