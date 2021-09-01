Joe Rogan Debuts New Summer Cocktail

Joe Rogan announced today that he has been ill with COVID-19. And so the podcast host and conspiracy theorist, probably without the help of a doctor, came up with a fun new medicinal cocktail just for the end of summer.

Here is what he mixes together for a sweet treat that beats the heat (and the virus, according to him and not us):

1 part monoclonal antibodies

1 part prednisone

1 part Z-pak

A splash of ivermectin

Pour all of that into a shaker over ice, then mix with seltzer for a summer bev that is absolutely not FDA-approved, and that we cannot endorse for the treatment of COVID-19.