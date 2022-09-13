Jason Sudeikis Was Also Served On Stage... With an Emmy

We’re far from the Lido now. Fresh off the heels of the Venice premiere of Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde's clusterfuck of a movie, her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis has won Emmy gold for his feel-good athleisure comedy Ted Lasso, beloved by parents and bisexuals everywhere.

Wilde and Sudeikis aren’t competing against each other, of course, but in the game of love, everything is a contest, and these two are locked in an interminable battle. Earlier this year, Wilde was served with custody papers at CinemaCon, which Sudeikis claimed he had no idea would happen. She went on to trash him in interviews with Vanity Fair and Variety. And now, as Don’t Worry Darling hovers at 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Sudeikis has won himself a little golden man.

Sudeikis “aw, shucks”-ed his way through his speech, as he “aw, shucks”-ed his way into an Apple TV+ hit. It’s no that Sudeikis or Ted Lasso isn’t deserving, but the “can you believe we did it?” from a guy who had a relatively successful television and film career prior to this show that airs on a network that also bought a Best Picture win at the Oscars this year.

The Sudeikis faux-modesty act might just be a symptom of serial Midwesternism (I struggle from the same disorder) but up on a stage, in the suit with the award, it always reads as snide and phony. Maybe there was a reason everyone loved him when he was wearing a hoodie at the Golden Globes? His “I’m just like you” act is definitely more relatable than Olivia Wilde’s 2016 election-era feminism language, but both of them are sheens, sweaty and glowing.

Anyway, congrats to the cast of Ted Lasso and anyone on the Apple payroll. You guys really pulled it off! Maybe they’ll visit Olivia Wilde in director jail.