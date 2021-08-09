Goodbye Pumpkin

Before you watch this video of a Yayoi Kusama pumpkin weathering the typhoon that is modern life, I want you to open a separate tab. If your computer fan is whirring a little too loudly, try doing it on a separate device. Maybe you’re reading this on your phone, and you want to crack open your laptop.

Now before pushing play on that one, hit this:

The sad pumpkin is not wandering lonely as a cloud on the changing tides anymore. Now the pumpkin is dancing! And now Halloween is coming, and then it’s almost Christmas, which means it’s almost spring break, and then it’s basically already next July. The pumpkin is in Fire Island or Key West with the girlies, swimming.