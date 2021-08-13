It Really Was One Last Time for Tony Bennett

Call your grandparents and tell them you love them, and also tell them that they’re going to have to get a refund on their Tony Bennett tickets. The legendary crooner has canceled what was supposed to be his fall tour, which seems like not great news.

Earlier this year, Bennett announced that he had been suffering from Alzheimer’s since 2016. Most recently he performed what is likely to be his last-ever concerts, two nights of jazz standards with Lady Gaga that the duo ominously decided to call “One Last Time.”

The 95-year-old, who was recently honored by Andrew Cuomo with his own day in the state of New York, seems like he is about to die. Everyone is always talking about giving people their flowers while they’re still around to receive them, so if you want to tweet about how much you love Tony Bennett, I would hit send sooner rather than later.

Bennett is ranked at 22 on the DeathList, a British-run list in which a mysterious group of people guess who is most likely to die in any given year. Bennett remained at #22 from last year—which is better than Betty White, who jumped from #13 to #2. Gamblers should make bets as to whether or not he’ll be alive when his next album comes out. Bennett and Gaga have an album of Cole Porter songs called Love For Sale, which is set to drop on October 1. My money’s on the under.