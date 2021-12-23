If You’re Reading This You’re One of the Strong Ones

If you are reading this today — of all days — you’re one of the strong ones.

I don’t know your story. Maybe you got stuck with the last shift the day before the holiday break.

Maybe you don’t have any particular plans or family with whom you can spend the next few days, so you volunteered to cover today, thinking it would be a chill time at the office, but now you’re at your desk tapping through your friends’ and coworkers’ Instagram stories of them baking cookies or watching a matinee of The Matrix Resurrections or visiting the Eiffel Tower and posting a blurry photo captioned “i don’t know what the big deal is,” and you want to get in a time machine and murder your past self for not begging for the day off.

Maybe you just really love reading this website and, no matter where you are or what you’re doing, you have to open up a web browser and type Gawker.com into the address bar just to get your fix of our blogs. If this is you, you’re one of the strongest ones of all.

No matter what your circumstances are, I see you and I empathize with you, for I too am counting down the hours until 5:30 p.m. (or even earlier, if kind-hearted and beautiful bosses prevail?) I am thinking about what kind of meal I will cook during my extra-long lunch break. I am dreaming about the nap I will take with relish as soon as I log off. I am fantasizing about taking long walks and playing video games and fixing my toilet and all the other things I have on my to-do list for the next week that I’m off.

And in the meantime, I may even be praying for an Amazon Web Services outage of some kind — just enough so that this publication’s CMS specifically breaks, but not to the extent where any other website I use is affected. Haha, just kidding. Unless…?

By now, you have reached the end of this blog post. That’s at least one thing you can check off for today. Just hang in there, bud. God gives his hardest battles to his toughest soldiers.