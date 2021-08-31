The Thinking Person’s Icebreaker Questions

Throughout the course of life, one occasionally has to meet other people. Sometimes that person may even be a stranger, which can be an awkward situation, because what can two people who do not know each other talk about? And thus college RAs invented icebreaker questions, probing innocent bystanders to reveal two truths and a lie, or what books they’d bring to a desert island.

But that’s all old hat. Thankfully, Gawker has you covered — bypass the stilted first conversations with these more specific icebreakers, many of which are contemporary in scope, but still avoid the old taboo topics like religion and politics. Now get to gabbing: