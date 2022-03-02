Eyebrow Mum Shuts Down Brow-Shaming Trolls

Have you come across TikTok’s biggest star, Eyebrow Mum? She’s the Lincolnshire mum whose liquid-liner-laden eyebrows are drawn so big (they are, according to the Liverpool Echo, possibly “Britain’s biggest eyebrows”), haters have threatened to call social services to have her two adorable children taken away from her.

“They can call social services because I have nothing to hide. My eyebrows don’t determine whether I’m a good mother or not,” she told the Echo.

Exactly. What these keyboard warriors are failing to get through the paltry brows on their thick skulls is that Eyebrow Mum (known legally as Sammie-Jo Hailford) is breaking barriers left and right — with each of her two giant matte eyebrows, of course. Unlike other viral mothers before her like Tan Mom or Mrs. Brady (when everyone on Twitter found out she was boning the actor who played her son Greg), she’s using her eyebrows for activism.

"I’m not a massive fan of beauty standards today,” Hailford said. “I feel like people are socially conditioned to only be beautiful if they are part of these standards and I just don’t agree with it and I don’t like it.”

I love this. Far from being an unfit mother, Eyebrow Mum sounds like an exemplary role model for young girls within and beyond Lincolnshire. Let’s get her a Glossier affiliate code or a loosely defined partnership with the Archewell Foundation before Women’s History Month is over. Beneath our wispy arches, our eyes are glued to women like Eyebrow Mum, ready for her to change the world.