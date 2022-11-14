Even Margot Robbie’s Mom Was Worried About Cara Delevingne

Back in September, the Daily Mail released a series of photos of Margot Robbie outside a house looking teary and under duress, reporting that she was leaving friend and Suicide Squad co-star Cara Delevingne’s home after what might have been an “intervention.” Delevingne had reportedly returned from Burning Man behaving erratically — don’t we all? — with the meanest of headlines from a website called Marca declaring that she “looked completely destroyed after Burning Man.” The story was a point of brief but fertile speculation in tabloids and online — now that Britney Spears was off limits, there was a new woman in apparent freefall to ogle.

If you count yourself among those concerned about Delevingne’s whole deal, then you’ll be pleased to know that you join the ranks of Margot Robbie’s mother, who called her own daughter to inquire about the situation. In a new Vanity Fair profile, Robbie reveals that her mom phoned her asking, “Was Margot all right? Was Cara?” To which Robbie told her, “First of all, yes and yes.”

Robbie goes on to explain that she was not, in fact, leaving Delevingne’s house in the notorious pap photos, but an Airbnb that she was renting for five days, and that the so-called tears were a case of her having something in her eye. In her words: “I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

Though Robbie does not clear up any additional rumors around her friend’s mental health, it’s always a relief to learn that a woman wasn’t crying.