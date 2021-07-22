Old Man Wants COVID Particles Spewed Directly At Him

Famous blues guitarist and vaccine skeptic Eric Clapton is refusing to play the blues guitar for vaccine enthusiasts. In a letter shared to the Telegram account of Italian architect Robin Monotti, the 76-year-old rocker said that he “will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.”

How do Clapton and Monotti know each other? Great question. The only reason seems to be that they are both staunchly anti-vax, but it is nice to see that the Euro Cup did not completely destroy English-Italian relations.

Clapton continued on in his statement, stating, “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” His comments follow Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that nightclubs and other large venues must requirefull vaccination from their patrons come September.

Tacked on at the end of Clapton’s statement on the messaging platform beloved by right-wing extremists, Clapton shared the video for “Stand & Deliver,” his 2020 anti-vax collab with Van Morrison that rudely takes the name of an Edward James Olmos movie in vain.

It’s worth noting that Clapton himself is fully vaccinated, after opting for the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year. At the time, Clapton released a different statement on Monotti’s Telegram page, saying that the shot gave him severe side effects, with his hands and feet being “either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks.” Clapton said he was concerned he would never be able to play music again, but seems to have made a full recovery now and is raring to play “Wonderful Tonight” to a club full of unvaccinated people filling the room with their air particles.

To quote “Stand & Deliver” (the song), “Do you wanna make it better // Or do you wanna make it worse?” And to quote Stand and Deliver (the movie), “It's not that they're stupid, it's just they don't know anything.”