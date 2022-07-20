Horrible news for the Pearl Jam community: Eddie Vedder has “no throat available at this time.” If anyone is looking for throat at this time, please do not contact Eddie Vedder.

The no throat news came out in a statement from Pearl Jam earlier today. The grunge group, which has never really done it for me to be honest, had to cancel their Wednesday night show in Vienna shortly before it started. Per Stereogum, it appears their last concert at Lollapalooza Paris left Vedder with minimal throat.

“Due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires), our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged,” the band wrote, presumably referring to the crushing heatwave and wildfires hitting parts of Europe, including France. “Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time…”

Bummer, but just breathe and feel better man. That’s the state of love and dust.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images