Candle Review: New Flame, “Mykonos”

Wouldn’t it be nice to take a vacation? Not really, no. The whole time I’d be thinking, “My dog is dead. I know it. I am so selfish. I can’t believe I did this.” (I don’t like to leave him in the care of others.) Ultimately, vacation won’t be worth it for me until I’m wealthy enough to charter a private plane, on which my dog and I might fly together in the comfort and style to which we will immediately become accustomed. Then we’ll go to Mykonos. Until then, we have this candle: “Mykonos.”

“Mykonos: a paradise known for salt-scorched beaches and scenic villages,” says the description of this “Mykonos” candle, from the French candle brand New Flame. “With scents of fresh ocean air, sun-kissed skin, and sea foam, the island is the embodiment of poetry.” Ooh. πόσο ποιητικό, as the Greeks would say! Here is the candle’s olfactory pyramid:

TOP

Bergamot, Ginger, Hedione, Grapefruit

HEART

Jasmine, Ozone, Lichen

BASE

Wood, Amber, Musk, Mate

Gotta love all those, particularly ozone (in this ecological climate). But is the candle good? Well, that’s what I’m here to tell you.

IS THE CANDLE GOOD?

No. Just kidding. I don’t think I would waste your time with a candle that wasn’t good, although I guess I’d rather not show my hand so brazenly, so forget I said that. Is the candle good or not? Well, the answer could of course go either way, but in this case it is: yes.

I really like this candle. A lot of the candles I love are great for a specific scented experience, like if you want to feel like you’re in a snowy cabin by the fire, or at an incense-laden Catholic mass where they’re letting you watch Real Housewives. But this is a good one for a more general scented experience. It would be perfect as the default smell of a home, if you were allowed to choose the default smell of your home, which you cannot, evidenced by the fact that your home smells like a big butt. God. I’m sorry I said that, I don’t know what came over me. I wish I could take it back, but we have to keep moving forward.

The scent is lightly floral — you get a bit of jasmine — but more than that, it is clean. It actually reminds me a lot of Snowe’s “Rinse & Repeat” candle, (a candle I love), which mimics almost exactly the scent of “a guest just took a shower and oh no they used the expensive soap that I only allow myself to use on special occasions.” It’s so good. So is this candle.

DOES IT SMELL LIKE MYKONOS?

I’ve been to various parts of Greece, which I mention to make you jealous, but I haven’t been to Mykonos, so I’m not sure. My idea of Mykonos is a place where Leonardo DiCaprio goes to party with models and do depraved shit. This candle does not smell like what I imagine that to smell like, which is a scent I’d rather not describe. But I don’t know. Maybe when Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t there, Mykonos smells like someone took a shower with nice soap? Anything is possible.

WHEN YOU LIGHT IT DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU’RE ON VACATION?

Um, sure.

IS IT A GOOD GIFT TO GET FOR SOMEONE WHO CAN’T TRAVEL FOR VARIOUS REASONS AND IS SAD ABOUT IT?

Well. It’s a good candle to get for someone, that I can say. I’m not sure any object can really lift the spirits of someone who is sad about not being able to travel. Maybe you can tell them about how nervous some people get about their dogs while traveling, and that actually they should feel lucky they aren’t tempted with the ability to sit on beautiful beaches and touch foreign rocks.

IS IT PRETTY?

It is actually quite delicate and lovely to behold. See for yourself:

DOES IT COST $140 LIKE THE LAST ONE?

No, and please don’t take that tone with me. I don’t price the candles, I merely review them in a delightful way that everyone loves. This one costs a very European £35.

FINAL REVIEW?

Nice candle. :)