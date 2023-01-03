Girl, Caffeinated? Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal Got Coffee!

Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie got coffee together. That is awesome. That is beautiful. This is a real “worlds colliding” if your only two worlds are “whatever is going on with Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers (and Bo Burnham?)” and “whatever is going on with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.” Can you imagine if Phoebe Bridgers sits down with Brad? I don’t even wanna think about it. That’s a cursed duo for the ages, and Pitt has the wherewithal to know that while he’s off with his new random girlfriend.

Jolie even brought her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, who I would wager is probably a big fan of Mescal. Daily Mail reported that Mecal and Jolie got together after the latter saw the former do A Streetcar Named Desire on stage in London. Okay, so she loves him! And she’s introducing her kids to him! And they’re dating now (jk).

Here’s what I’ll say about Mescal: Moms love him. As the world’s only A24 podcast fan, I can tell you that Mescal’s episode, in which he speaks with Tilda Swinton’s daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, ends with Byrne introducing Mescal to Swinton who wanted to meet him. There is not a doubt in my mind that women of a certain age (said respectfully) love Paul Mescal. He is a doe-eyed hunk who loves to appear in a movie directed by a woman. Maybe the Jolie coffee is a job interview? Or maybe she’s trying to interest him in some shares in one particular winery in France where a guy we hate is using grapes for skincare, or whatever it is Brad Pitt does down there.

I bet Mescal and Jolie had a nice time talking, and I bet Shiloh was just happy to be there. It seems like all three of them have maybe been through the ringer lately, and a warm cuppa could be just what the doctor ordered.