Amy Schumer Says “Nvm Actually” To Feminism Quote on Instagram

Now here is a story of resilience and solidarity, fearlessness and feminism. Last Wednesday, Amy Schumer posted the following Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram: “Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke… She will need her sisterhood.” Celebrities love to quote Gloria Steinem, and to their credit, she said a lot of things you can type up in the Notes app and screenshot.

What was Schumer referring to with this quote? Any context? A woman behaving like a full human, “armies of the status quo” –– it all sounds like it could potentially be about a certain terrible trial that just came to its conclusion mere hours before she took to Instagram.

Whether or not Schumer was posting in support of Amber Heard and choosing to do so through the words of another woman and also without saying the name “Amber Heard,” we’ll never know. The Depp army, perhaps as warned by Steinem’s quote, went bananas in her comments. Schumer took down the post and then shared this new one, which remains up on her Instagram feed.

Okay, noted! Congratulations on not tuning into the Crime&Law Network on YouTube, and thanks for the cold, casual reminder that we can all only root for one cause at a time. All of Schumer’s celebrity friends, most of whom have been perfectly content to be similarly close-lipped on the Depp/Heard trial, sounded off in the comments. “Yesssss,” said Adam Scott. “🙌🙌🙌 🧡 🧡🧡🧡,” agreed Naomi Watts. They love to see a woman exercise her freedom to delete and post something else.