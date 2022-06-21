Airbnb Your Days Are Numbered

Let me get this straight. You expect me to sleep in a stranger’s income property when I’m in a foreign city? You expect me to read a book of rules for their “beautiful mid century modern country home” that is nothing more than some clear plastic chairs from Amazon and a few quilts? You want me to potentially get hate-crimed by my host? No thanks honey, give me a hotel any day. At least I will be able to wear a robe and watch Shark Tank from bed.

Luckily, many are now seeing the light and coming to the realization that Airbnb sucks. One recent round of backlash started when a Twitter user claimed to find hidden cameras in an Airbnb in Philadelphia (no devices were found and the case has since been closed by Philadelphia police). Meanwhile, New York Magazine recently reported that there are now more Airbnb listings than actual apartments for rent in New York City, prompting many online to rightly argue that short-term rentals are exacerbating the city’s housing crisis. Just this week, Insider profiled a “millennial couple” that runs “15 Airbnbs that bring in over $100,000 in bookings a month.” The reception has not been warm. Sheeple are finally waking up to the scourge of the Bélo (that’s what Airbnb calls its ugly logo).

Please God, let this be the end of this company. Please be over. We need to go back to a time when convenience meant also getting good service. Hotels have everything you need, and at least when things go wrong you can deal with a good old-fashioned, only semi-incompetent corporation, and not a guy named Steve who is adamant you didn’t leave the place spotless despite photographic evidence proving otherwise. Fellow travelers, it’s time to check back in.