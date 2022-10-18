Toë Shippers Rejoice! Zoë Kravitz Has a Songwriting Credit on Taylor Swift’s Album

We are three days out from the release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights album, and there still isn’t a note of music to be heard. That does not, however, mean there’s nothing to talk about. In fact, it frees us up to talk about the more important things. Namely, what is Zoë Kravitz doing with a songwriting credit on the song “Lavender Haze”?

The songwriting credits for Midnights are now available on iTunes, and alongside the usual suspects — Swift, Jack Antonoff, “William Bowery” a.k.a. “Joe Alwyn” — is the High Fidelity star. I know you have questions, so I’ll answer them now.

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz Know Each Other?

Yes, obviously. They have been friends for years, and even quarantined together in 2020. Kravitz was shooting The Batman in London, and Swift was in her pod. We know this because Swift had to assist in a Zoom photoshoot (remember those?) Kravitz was doing for Women’s Wear Daily.

We even have proof that they have been in the studio together before, because Jack Antonoff shared some photos of that happening.

Why wouldn’t Taylor Just Quarantine With Her Long-Term Boyfriend If She Was In London, Where He Lives?

That is none of my business.

Did Taylor Like The Batman?

She posted an Instagram story about it and wrote, "@zoeisabellakravitz IS THE CATWOMAN OF MY DREAMS… The Batman was PHENOMENAL!!!" That’s two thumbs up in my book.

Who Are Those Other Guys Credited on “Lavender Haze”?

Okay, so those guys are Mark Anthony Spears, Jahaan Akil Sweet, and Sam Dew. Spears, who is known professionally as Sounwave, produced “London Boy” on Swift’s album Lover. He and Dew are pals with Jack Antonoff, and in 2019 the trio formed a group called Red Hearse and released a self-titled album. Sweet is mainly a hip-hop producer, and worked with both Spears and Dew on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Zoe Kravitz writes music?

Yes, she has a band called Lolawolf. They have opened for Azealia Banks and Lily Allen.

Are There People Who Think Zoë and Taylor Have Dated?

Yeah, of course there are. Their ship name is Toë (pronounced Toey) and if you poke around on the internet enough you can find an entire powerpoint dedicated to Toë lore. Anything else?

No, I Feel Like I Get It Now.

Great. If you have any more questions do not hesitate to ask.