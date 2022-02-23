Zoë Kravitz Debuts New Kind of Boob Dress

Between good old-fashioned cleavage, side boob, freed nipples, and underboob, virtually every part of the boob has gotten its day in the sun as the latest cleav du jour. It would seem as if there were no room for innovation in this space — until now.

Zoë Kravitz showed up at the London premiere of The Batman baring what I can only think to call lower-quadrant boob. It’s not full underboob, as the fabric still connects to the rest of the dress. Writer Emily Kirkpatrick referred to it as a “nipple thong,” which is the most accurate description for what’s going on here.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I have to say, it looks fabulous from the front. Chic, cool, and sexy; it’s exactly what you’d want to wear if you were playing Catwoman in the 73rd Batman movie to come out this century. From the side? Well, let’s take a look:

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I don’t love it. That little bit of boob sticking out looks like… a button? a tumor? I’m not entirely sure. Of course, I probably shouldn’t talk, because I could never in my life wear this dress (naturals too big, not to brag). At the end of the day I hope it was comfortable enough to wear through all three hours of The Batman.