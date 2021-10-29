Zayn Malik Called Yolanda Hadid a “Fucking Dutch Slut” (Allegedly)

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn Malik pled no contest on Wednesday after he was charged with four counts of harassment against girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid. The news comes after Yolanda Hadid accused the former One Direction member of striking her, an accusation Malik denied.

The documents state that Malik was at the Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi on September 29 with Yolanda Hadid when the dispute occurred. (Gigi was in Paris at the time.) He allegedly called Yolanda a "fucking Dutch slut," and told her to "stay away from [my] fucking daughter." TMZ also notes that he said, "the fucking sperm that came out of [my] fucking cock,” and both TMZ and Gawker note that this is a bizarre thing to have said.

Malik also allegedly "shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain." He denies physical contact.

Though Gigi was not at home during the argument, Malik allegedly screamed at her over the phone: "strap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house." He also allegedly screamed at, and attempted to fight, a security guard who was in the home, saying: "Get the fuck out of my fucking house copper."

As part of his plea deal, Malik was fined and charged with 90 days of probation for each count, adding up to a total of 360 days. He also has to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence supervision program. He also can’t have any contact with Yolanda or the security guard. If these conditions are met after six months, the judge can terminate his probation.

If you can imagine, E! News reports Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up over the incident. E!’s source said, regarding whether the couple are together right now: "They aren't together right now."