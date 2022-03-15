Yolanda Hadid's Myriad and Grievous Misdeeds

As revealed today, Vogue's April covergirl and Paris Fashion Week’s Best Dressed Bella Hadid got a rhinoplasty at the tender age of 14. She regrets it. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Your first question is probably, “What kind of parent allows their 14-year-old to get a nose job?” The answer is simple: it’s the chronic Lyme-suffering, lemon-drinking alleged Dutch slut herself, Yolanda Hadid. The former model’s actions against her own children (Bella, Gigi My Love and Anwar) is well-documented, literally, as she filmed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while Bella and Gigi were in high school. While an underage nose job here and there might seem like nothing to write home about, the running tally of questionable things Yolanda has done and said on camera or in writing is far more alarming.

Here are a few of the hits: