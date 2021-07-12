Cannes Assholé Accused of Assaulting Actress With Cell Phoné

Mon dieu, les acteurs français sont at it again! Actrice Judith Chemla will be absent from the world premiere of her film Mes freres et moi aujourd’hui à Cannes after her petit ami et directeur Yohan Manca, how do you say, allegedly threw a cell phone at her.

Chemla filed a complaint avec la police on 4 juillet, a day after the alleged assault took place. Per Variety, les amoureux were arguing on les rues de Paris when Manca, avec whom Chemla shares une fille, became très violent and chucked a phone at Chemla’s belle visage. What a sack of merde!

Cannes has been aswirl with rumors of the alleged cell phone incident and Chemla’s absence from the international film festival. Variety reports that Manca has also annulé his plans to attend his film’s premiere. Quelle domage…

The festival has responded swiftly to the incident by publishing an interview with Manca about his filmmaking process (did he conduct the interview using the same cell phone he allegedly used to assault his girlfriend?). “We have a diversity of ideas and an openness that I find exceptional,” he says of French cinema. Perhaps it is that openness to diverse ideas that allowed him to express himself so passionnément!