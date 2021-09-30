On Wednesday in Barcelona, wild boars attempted to steal Shikira’s bag. (The famous Shakira.) According to a report from the Guardian, boars have become a bit of an issue in some European cities; for example, in 2016 Barcelona police logged 1,187 calls reporting problems with the animals — that they were attacking dogs, running into cars, holding up traffic, rooting through trash. And now this, with Shakira.

The singer explained the incident in an Instagram Live video, translated from Spanish by the BBC. “Look at how two wild boars which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” she said. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything." In the video, captured here by the Daily Mail, she holds up a muddied bag. It certainly does look like wild boars attempted to take it into the woods. “In the end they left the bag because I confronted them,” she says.

In the video she then turns to her son, Milan, for confirmation. "Milan tell the truth,” she says. “Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.” He did not confirm, but I believe this does nothing to damage Shakira’s credibility in the boar situation.

What did the wild boars want with Shakira’s purse? For us humans, it is for now a mystery. Maybe she had some candy in there, or part of a sandwich. Maybe they wanted to see if she had any good photos on her phone, like maybe she went on vacation recently and got a nice picture of a sunrise. Maybe they wanted to eat the purse. Maybe they just wanted to humiliate Shakira, because they are jealous of her dancing. It is not ours to reason why. But it does seem like it is only a matter of time before we’ll have to surrender Europe to the boars.