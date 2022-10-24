Heather and Terry Dubrow Trade in Chateau Dubrow for Le Condo LA

Heather and Terry Dubrow have sold “Chateau Dubrow,” the infamous 20,000-square-foot Orange County, CA mansion they built from the ground up and moved into just six years ago.

The building and renovation process were documented extensively on the Real Housewives of Orange County, and according to a report from ET, the mansion’s sale at $55 million makes it the third-most expensive real-estate deal in OC history.

Meanwhile Terry Dubrow, as you may know, is at present the subject of cheating rumors. Could these two things possibly be connected? Hm …

“Prediction — they get divorced,” said one person in the comments of a @bestofbravo Instagram post about the story. “Can’t afford it or divorce. Possibly both,” said another. "What?? Doesn’t sound right they just finished that!!! Probs breaking up!!!,” said an enthusiastic third.

The Dubrows are moving from their OC mansion to a penthouse in Los Angeles. (“I feel like going from a mansion to a penthouse is odd,” said another apt commenter.) Heather explained their reasoning to ET: "With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move. We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!" Oh — yes! AHHHH! We love change! We’re screaming with mouths open wide because we love change, AHHHH.

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles realtor Josh Altman represented the Dubrows in the sale of their mansion, and Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa sold them their new two-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom (a lot of bathrooms) penthouse. In a further reality tie-in, Heather — who is currently filming RHOC’s 17th season — hinted at BravoCon that she might make the jump to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I think that as a New Yorker transplanted to L.A., dragged down to Orange County, I'm migrating home. Let's just see what happens there,” she said. "I mean, Garcelle [Beauvais] and I have been friends for a long time, [Lisa] Rinna and I have known each other … I do enjoy diamonds, let's be clear, we'll see where the wind takes us."

Will the wind take her to divorce as well? We have our sorrow Champs chilling just in case.