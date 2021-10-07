Why Did Erika Jayne Miss the Biggest Social Event of the Year?

The most recent season of the true-crime series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to a close last night. The season finale, set at Crystal’s Chinese New Year celebration, was very boring; everybody just talked to each other, or they didn’t. There was one part where there was an awkward silence at the dinner table. Whatever. Luckily, we have a bit of gossip this morning to tide us over until the reunion episodes. Are you ready for it? Here it is.

Erika Jayne, ex-wife of alleged criminal thief Tom Girardi, was potentially uninvited from the biggest Beverly Hills social event of the year: Kyle Richards’ daughter’s Bat Mitzvah!

Or was she?

According to Us Weekly, Kyle Richards’ daughter’s October 2 circus-themed Bat Mitzvah was attended by most of the Housewives cast: Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and former cast members Kim Richards (Kyle’s sister) and Teddi Mellencamp (John Mellencamp’s daughter). Cast member Garcelle Beauvais was absent, as was Erika Jayne. We have to imagine Garcelle just had something real to do, but what about Erika? Has Kyle finally turned on her? Does the cast consider her complicit in Girardi’s crimes? Was she …

… Uninvited from Kyle Richards’ daughter’s Bat Mitzvah!?

“Erika was invited but could not make it,” an insider told Us Weekly. They added that Erika “was out of town.”

Uh-huh. A likely story from this alleged “insider.” We’ll wait to see what Sutton can dig up.