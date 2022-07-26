Who Is New 'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin?

If you see a small stream of red smoke coming out of ABC Studios in Midtown Manhattan today, be not afraid. This only means that a new Republican has been chosen to take a permanent seat at the View table. And this time? She’s brunette.

Variety reports that Alyssa Farah Griffin, former director of communications for the Trump administration and current CNN contributor, will be an official co-host on the daytime juggernaut starting in the fall should the deal go through. But who is the woman poised to fill Meghan McCain’s chair? Here’s everything you need to know.

She’s Been a Professional Republican for a Decade

According to her LinkedIn, Farah Griffin started her political career by interning in Rep. Tom McClintok’s office back in 2010. At the time, she was attending Patrick Henry College, a conservative Christian college in Virginia also attended by fellow luminary Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Griffin’s public image has been focused on Republican politics from the start, as you can see from her first Instagram post:

She Does Not Like Trump (Anymore)

Farah Griffin’s whole deal is being a centrist Republican who does not like the direction in which Trump took the party. Yeah she “worked” “for” “him” but she quit in December 2020, a month after he lost the election, because she “saw where this was heading.” Then the insurrection happened and she got to be on a high horse, tweeting, “Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump… You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!” This schtick got her a CNN contract, and an invitation to guest host on The View. Cha-ching!

She’s Not Just a Talking Head

In addition to her work on TV, following her departure from the White House Farah Griffin took a job as a senior advisor at strategic advisory firm Merrimack Potomac + Charles. Interestingly, that is also where her husband, Justin Griffin, has worked since 2019. A husband that (allegedly) gets you a job at his company after you just finished spending nine months making your resumé seemingly radioactive? That’s a keeper.

She Is Dead Behind the Eyes

This is true of most professional politicos, but it makes for an especially bad daytime TV host. In the above clip, she is asking Kellyanne Conway about how she can still support Trump after January 6. Nothing going on behind those peepers. Maybe this works at CNN, but as a View host she is going to occasionally have to do fluff, and I just don’t know how she’s going to pull off looking excited about Fiona the Hippo’s quinceañera. At least McCain had all those wacky hairstyles.

She Loves Billy Joel!

Nothing says morning hype music like a song about a miserable fisherman who can’t find work.