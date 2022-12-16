Can You All Try a Bit Harder to Make Leni Klum Happen?

Leni Klum was spotted posing for photos in the subway yesterday. She was doing a photoshoot, like a model, but there were also paparazzi taking photos of her off to the side. These photos made Page Six, if you want to see them. She looks great!

But who is Leni Klum? Well, it’s frankly rude that you have to ask that question, as the powers that be have been trying to make her happen for 18 months now. You should just know.

Here are some facts you can subtly repeat to your friends to get the buzz going.

She is Heidi Klum’s daughter

Leni is Heidi’s oldest child. Her biological father is the Italian businessman and fraudster Flavio Briatore, but Heidi’s ex-husband Seal adopted her when she was five.

She was born in 2004

That is a year in which real people were born nowadays. Take it in. Live with it.

She did her first red carpet last year

Heidi officially introduced Leni to the public in the summer of 2021. She did her first red carpet alongside her mom at a Unicef benefit in Capri, then she walked the runway at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, and now she’s a model. She and her mom were on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar (Germany) in March.

She is going to college while modeling

In between doing lingerie photoshoots with her mom, Leni is attending her first year of college in NYC. She hasn’t said where, exactly, but she told People she’s studying interior design. So she could be going to Parsons, I guess, but let’s be real and say FIT.

She’s doing the work

In an exclusive interview with People featuring exclusive photos of her walking aimlessly around New York, Leni addressed criticisms that she’s just a “nepo baby” benefitting from her mom’s fame and success.

“I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had,” she said. “I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”

She’s 5’4”

The perfect height for a model.