Who Are the Culpo Sisters, and Why Do They Have a TLC Reality Show?

This week, a new reality program called The Culpo Sisters premiered on TLC. Given the network’s reputation, you might assume that this show is about sisters who weigh a combined 1000 pounds, or sisters who have immigrated to the U.S. on K-1 visas, or sisters who are married to the same husband. But that is not the case. The Culpo Sisters is in fact about three sisters named Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora who live in Los Angeles and “stand out in the ultra-competitive world of content creation while navigating love, heartbreak and sibling rivalry,” per the show’s official description.

If you still have no idea what I’m talking about, here are some fast facts about the Culpo sisters that should help clear things up.

Olivia was crowned Miss USA in 2012

Olivia, 30, is the middle sister and has perhaps the best name recognition of the trio. In 2012, she won the Miss USA pageant, which was then owned by Donald Trump. (Rob Kardashian was one of the judges.) She went on to win Miss Universe in 2013 and was reportedly present at a Las Vegas strip-club meeting between Trump and Russian billionaire heir Emin Agalarov the same year, when Trump was trying to find funding for his proposed hotel in Moscow. Olivia distanced herself from the organization in 2015, however, when she declined to judge the Miss USA pageant after Trump kicked off his presidential campaign. She now has five million followers on Instagram.

Olivia dated Nick Jonas

Shortly after winning Miss Universe, Olivia started dating the youngest Jonas brother. Unfortunately, Aurora and Sophia did not end up dating the other Jonas brothers, which would have made for an interesting reality show. Still, Olivia talked about this relationship — which ended in 2015 — on the season premiere of The Culpo Sisters.

“I moved to L.A. with him,” she said. “I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity…I couldn't even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can't give up.”

Now Olivia is dating an NFL player and also Sophia is dating an NFL player

Olivia’s boyfriend is Christian McCaffrey, a running back who was recently traded to the 49ers. Sophia’s boyfriend is Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the Jets.

Aurora is getting divorced from a guy named Mikey.

They have a “wild family dynamic”

In an interview with Daily Front Row to promote their fashion line at Macy’s this summer, Olivia revealed that the sisters also have two brothers. “Growing up in a family of five, there was always a lot of chaos,” she said. “​​We have a wild family dynamic! Having one sister on each side is interesting because it’s like having built-in best friends, although there are moments where we can’t stand one another, but we equally know each other better than anyone in the world.”

They’re from Rhode Island but now they live in L.A.

Yep!

The Culpo Sisters airs Mondays on TLC.