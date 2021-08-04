Which White Movie Star Had an "East Asian-Themed" Birthday Party?

Which A-list movie star known for her uncomfortable proximity to Asian-themed films once held an “East Asian-themed” birthday party? (The star in question is White.)

According to a tipster, the event happened in “2015 or 2016,” at now-shuttered Manhattan nightclub Le Baron.

“It was ‘East Asian’-themed and everyone was dressed in kimonos and those triangle hats,” said the source, who added that they were the only Asian person at the party. “They had girls wearing tiny little dresses with Mandarin collars handing out dumplings!”

All guests were allegedly “really serious” about the theme, and all came dressed in a “fucked-up costume.”

If you have any more info about this event or similarly racist parties, please email us at tips@gawker.com.