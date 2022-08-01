Where Are Celebrity Children Going to College In 2022?

Oh man, it’s August already. What the hell. For the college-age children of celebrities, this means summer is basically over, and it’s time to go back to school. Where, exactly, are these future senators bunking down this year? Mostly nice places and Liberty University.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Spelman College

Zahara’s mom Angelina Jolie made headlines this weekend after revealing that she dropped her oldest daughter off at Spelman, the famous HBCU for women in Atlanta. Zahara’s dad Brad Pitt, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen. He’s doing great, though! And probably wouldn’t have danced as well as Jolie did here:

Have fun, Zahara!

James Wilkie Broderick, Brown University

James Wilkie, son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, is most likely heading back to Brown University, which is an Ivy League school — wow. He first matriculated last year as a freshman after graduating from Fieldston in New York.

Have fun, James Wilkie!

Carys Zeta Douglas, Brown University

The daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas is reportedly also attending Brown — how cool. It seems like Carys and James Wilkie are friendly with each other, as they follow each other on Instagram. Also, Carys’s older brother Dylan Douglas graduated from Brown last year. What a crew.

Have fun, Carys!

Ava Phillippe, U.C. Berkeley

Ava Phillippe, who looks exactly like both her parents Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe and don’t you forget it, is most likely returning to U.C. Berkeley for her senior year. She previously did sponcon for Amazon in her dorm room and has one million followers on Instagram. Her younger brother Deacon “graduated from homeschool” this year, but it’s not clear if he’ll be joining Ava at college. I bet she doesn’t care either way.

Have fun, Ava!

Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, To Be Determined

The celebrity twins I’m most afraid of are reportedly attending college together this year. Mom Julia Roberts told Extra that she’s “lightheaded” at the thought of them striking out on their own, which is totally normal. Where are lil Hazel and Phin going, though? According to the number one tabloid for octogenarians, Closer Weekly, they may be headed to U.C. Berkeley, also. Hopefully Ava is nice to them.

Have fun, Hazel and Phinnaeus!

Sasha Obama, University of Michigan

We all know former first daughter Malia Obama went to Harvard, but where does her younger sister Sasha go? The University of Michigan. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s son Joaquin goes there, too, and he’s on the wrestling team. I bet that’s fun.

Have fun, Sasha and Joaquin!

Sascha and Julian Seinfeld, Duke University

The two eldest children of Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld both attend Duke University in North Carolina. That’s nice for them, I bet. Or at least it’s more convenient for their parents.

Have fun, Sascha and Julian!

Maksim Bure, Liberty University

His mom Candace Cameron Bure has been in the news recently for feuding with his peer JoJo Siwa, but Maksim Bure is reportedly just chilling at Liberty University, where he plays hockey. (His dad, Valeri Bure, is a former NHL player from Russia.)

Liberty, of course, is the evangelical university founded by Jerry Falwell in 1971. His son, Jerry Falwell Jr., was ousted from school leadership in 2020 after a bunch of weird sex scandals. My guess is Maksim and his mom are sort of whatever about that.

Have fun, Maksim!