What Will Become of Scott Disick?

Scott Michael Disick, the 38-year-old TV personality sometimes known as Lord Disick or “The Lord,” rose to prominence on the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where he played the amiable but troubled boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian for 10 seasons. The ex-couple famously met at a “Girls Gone Wild” party in Mexico, had three children together, and officially broke up in 2015 after Disick engaged in several alarming alcohol-related incidents, some of which were captured on the show. But even though Kardashian and Disick split, Disick remained a major character on the series, playing Kardashian’s still amiable and slightly less outwardly troubled ex-boyfriend, as well as her sister Khloé Kardashian’s partner in pranks. He managed to hang on to this role all the way through season 20, at which point the Kardashians stepped away from the E! network to launch what looks to be essentially the same show on Hulu. In the interim, Kourtney got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. What happens to Disick now?

According to the trailer for The Kardashians, which premieres on Hulu on April 14, he’s still on the show. He can be seen, in typical Disick fashion, cracking jokes at one of Kim Kardashian’s fashion fittings. But the tabloids warn that all is not well between Disick and the rest of the Kardashian empire. According to sources who have dished to Us Weekly, Entertainment Tonight, and anyone else who will listen, Disick is not happy about Kourtney’s new relationship.

Disick “can’t stand being around” Barker, a source told Us Weekly last week. In fact, he “despises him,” and he only tolerates him when the kids are around. (Disick and Kourtney share Mason Dash, 12, Penelope Scotland, 9, and Reign Aston, 7.) According to the aforementioned Kardashians trailer, Kourtney and Barker are planning on having a child together, and Disick is also upset about that. “Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive," a source told ET. Another source revealed that Disick has no plans to attend the couple’s forthcoming wedding, unless it is filmed for the show. Which brings us to our current dilemma.

Disick and Kardashian in happier (?) times. David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images

How will Disick remain on a reality show about the lives of his ex-girlfriend and her family if he cannot accept the reality that she is getting married to someone else? Disick must realize that the situation is becoming untenable — I believe he is the smartest person to ever appear on the show, which partially explains why he has so many demons. So what will he… do? He’s not even dating a teenage nepotism model right now, which has been his main occupation for the last five years. The possibilities for his future behavior on the show run the gamut from mildly upsetting to simply terrifying. No one wants to see this man, who is now almost 40, punch a mirror with his bare hand in Miami again.

Two weeks ago, Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson logged into Disick’s Instagram account to post a video of them hanging out together on “boys night.” Maybe this could be Disick’s new role on the show: hanging out with his would-be almost brother-in-law, far away from the women of the series, who have more important things to do (running lifestyle websites). Except that Kim recently said that Davidson did not film any scenes for the show. Crap. If you know what’s going to happen to Disick, please tell me.