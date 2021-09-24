What the Frick Just Happened On The View?

My favorite hour of the day has descended into chaos. Approximately 14 minutes into today’s live episode of The View, which promised an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, two co-hosts were asked by producers to leave the stage.

It turns out that Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID? And that information was only discovered after the show started? Harris was allegedly backstage waiting to waltz on for her interview. As you can see in the clip, Joy Behar tried to introduce her right after Hostin and Navarro left, only to have an off-camera producer yell “NO.”

Oh boy. For the next 40 or so minutes, Behar (a pro) and Sara Haines (she’s fine) answered predictably boring questions from the audience. One person asked for marriage advice, and Behar said to get two bathrooms. Stuff like that.

And then, at five minutes to noon, Harris appeared, Zooming in from what looks like the garage at ABC Studios. I hope everyone is okay and that Behar gets more money.