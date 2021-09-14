What Look Was the Most Patriotic at the America First Met Gala?

The theme of this year’s Met Gala was MAGA, or I mean, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” But which of the presumably vaccinated stars pulled off the theme best? Let’s take a look at a few, ranked from least to most patriotic.

18. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This lady wore a yellow dress and the guy dressed like James Bond. Neither of those things are America. They get last place.

17. Ben Platt

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I hate this, but technically jeans is America, and so is Saturday Night Fever, and so is the general idea of dressing poorly. So you have to give it to Ben Platt, who did not get last place even though he is a criminal.

16. Georgina Chapman

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein’s ex Georgina Chapman made an appearance to demonstrate the important, and grounding, American concept of deciding to look the other way.

15. Eva Chen

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now we’re getting somewhere. Eva Chen wore a designer with the initials CJR (Christopher John Rogers) in order to advocate for journalism (Columbia Journalism Review). Thank you to Eva Chen for her support of the First Amendment.

14. Jennifer Lopez

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez did cowboy for this, which is America. The hat is cowboy and so is the dress. Very nice.

13. Yara Shahidi

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Okay this Josephine Baker-inspired look is actually just good.

12. Carey Mulligan

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan looks like if Jackie Kennedy were a Disney princess, the main fantasy of every wealthy white Democrat bride with a politically active family. On-theme.

11. Billie Eilish

Rob Kim/GC Images/Getty Images

Billie Eilish, on the other hand, was Marilyn Monroe. Are you more of a “Jackie” or more of a “Marilyn”? Go ahead and duke it out in the comments.

10. Tessa Thompson

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Never forget.

9. Imaan Hammam and Emily Blunt (tie)

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

These guys both did stars.

8. Isabelle Huppert

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When you see the color red, your mind goes right to one thing: Christmas. The next thing is blood. But after that: America. So this one is pretty good in terms of that.

7. Michaela Coel

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blue has a slight edge over red, because whereas red is Christmas and blood and America, blue is just blood and America. So Michaela Coel wins out over Isabelle Huppert.

6. Lorde

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Lorde dressed as a painting of Jesus and kept doing the Jesus hands even though the Catholic theme happened at a Met Gala several years ago; a clear indictment against America’s relentless lack of separation between church and state and a somewhat murkier message regarding America’s inability to give up on past ideals.

5. Iman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Iman was perfection as amber waves of grain.

4. Debbie Harry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Debbie Harry’s gown answered the question: Will someone come dressed as a big flag? The answer is yes (Debbie Harry).

3. Amanda Gorman

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman came dressed in a beautiful Statue of Liberty costume, holding a book-shaped purse that said "Give Us Your Tired.” Yes, indeed, that is very America. But not the most America.

2. The Golden Retriever that was there

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In second place, we have the Golden Retriever that was there. I don’t know why he was there; it seems to be sort of a mystery, although I have to believe the answer would be obvious if anyone seriously looked into it for a few minutes. I’m not gonna be the one to do it, I’m busy. But I’m sure the answer is out there. Maybe he was like a service dog? Though he doesn’t seem to have a vest. In any case golden retriever is about as American as you can get, good boy!

1. Lil Nas X

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

When Lil Nas X unveiled his third look of the night, it was clear he had won most patriotic. Yes, here he is: The ceiling of the Capitol dome. “8,909,200 pounds of ironwork bolted together in a masterpiece of American will and ingenuity,” as the Capitol dome website says. Beautiful. I believe, under the terms of the Met Gala costume agreement, Lil Nas X has now been instated as president for one year. Make it count, Lil Nas X. You deserve it.

God bless Lil Nas X’s America!