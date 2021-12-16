What Kooky ‘House of Gucci’ Trivia Will Gaga Reveal Next?

If you recall Lady Gaga’s 2018 press tour for A Star Is Born, you will remember that she had exactly one line. “There can be 100 people in a room, and 99 don't believe in you, but one does,” she would say over and over again, to anyone who would listen. Now that she is once again gunning for an Oscar — this time for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, in which she plays Gucci heir Maurizo Gucci’s murderous wife Patrizia Reggiani — she has changed tactics. Instead of sticking to one turn of phrase for months, she has decided to say increasingly cuckoo things in every single interview she gives about the film.

You might recall that this started with the tidbit that she spent nine months speaking with an Italian accent in preparation for the role. Or maybe you read that thing about how she ate more bread and pasta in order to achieve the perfect Patrizia figure. What about when she said she wrote an 80-page biography of Patrizia to which she could return to during filming?

The “Alejandro” singer’s latest little factoid comes from an interview in Variety, where she said that by the end of the House of Gucci shoot she needed a mental health professional by her side. “I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming,” she said, “I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me.”

“I don’t think that any actor should push themselves to that limit… And I ask myself all the time why I do that,” the former NYU student continued. “I don’t know why I’m like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far.”

In that same interview, Gaga said that while filming in Italy she was worried about who might visit the set. “I wondered all the time when I was in Italy if [Patrizia] was going to show up,” she said. “I mean, she’s out of jail. There was a safety element.”

I would love to live in her brain for just one single hour.

We are a little more than a month away from the start of Oscar nominations voting. That gives Gaga so much more time to say any number of things that make me go, “Babe, is that true?” The mind of Gaga: it’s a marvel.