What Is the Demon Brie Larson Talking About Now?

I was having a peaceful year up until January 23, when the actress Brie Larson once again tweeted something so annoying it makes me want to spit:

What is the meaning of this? Are we supposed to be impressed that Larson, 32, once had curly hair and straight bangs? And does she honestly believe that this tragedy has anything to do with 1930s child star Shirley Temple, may she rest in peace?

Here are some facts about Temple that I learned while watching the Disney TV movie Child Star: The Shirley Temple Story in 2001. She starred in over 40 films, including a dozen in 1934 alone. She was the youngest Oscar recipient in history. She achieved her signature look with exactly 56 pin curls. Oh, and her parents lied to her about her age, telling her she was a year younger. (Why not two or three years younger? It seems like one year didn’t make too much of a difference, but I guess that’s a topic for another day.)

I think that even from beyond the grave Temple could do whatever it is that Larson does, and as a bonus, people would enjoy it.

I don’t like Brie Larson. Previously: This Video of Brie Larson Singing a Taylor Swift Song Has Turned Me Into The Joker.