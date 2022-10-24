What Is Going On With Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and This Rojean Kar Lady?

I regret to inform you that one of the Kardashian-Jenner women is again dealing with a cheating scandal. This time, it’s Kylie Jenner who is being forced to defend her relationship with Travis Scott, the rapper with whom she has two children. What is happening? Who is Rojean Kar? And will Jenner and Scott ever reveal the name of their second child who was born in February? I will try to answer these questions to the best of my capabilities.

How long have Jenner and Scott been dating again?

Five years, which is a relatively short amount of time in the Kardashian-Jenner universe (Calabasas). By comparison, Scott Disick has been around the family for eons. But to give you the history, Jenner and Scott were first spotted holding hands at Coachella in April 2017, when Jenner was 19 fresh off a breakup with Tyga. Jenner got pregnant with Scott’s baby pretty much immediately, and little Stormi Webster was born in February 2018. Jenner and Scott had at least one documented breakup in 2019, which we’ll get into later, but they reunited and had another baby, a son who used to be named Wolf, in February of this year.

So what’s up with these cheating rumors?

Over the weekend, a woman named Rojean Kar posted a photo from the set of a music video in which Scott can be seen. Kar has been linked to Scott in the past, so Instagram gossip pages like The Shade Room picked up Kar’s post as evidence that Scott might be cheating on Jenner. Scott responded on his own Instagram story with lightning speed, calling the reports “fictional storytelling.”

Okay, so who is Rojean Kar, and what does she have to say about this?

Kar is a 30-year-old Instagram model with the handle @yungsweetro, and what she has to say is a lot.

In a series of captivating Instagram stories, Kar accused Scott of lying about their previous relationship and suggested that she has plenty of evidence the two have hooked up before, including “a bunch of naked videos and pictures.”

“Okay so what we’re not gonna do, is we’re not gonna lie on me,” Kar began. “To say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me? Come on. Come on, sir.”

She also alleged that she had previously lied about her relationship with Scott to the press to protect Jenner and Scott’s “happy family narrative,” but now she’s done. “You cheat on that bitch every single fucking night,” she said. Oh dear.

Is there actually evidence that Kar and Scott have hooked up before?

I haven’t seen the photo app on Kar’s phone, though it sounds like there’s some cool stuff going on in there. That said, there is some publicly available, admittedly sketchy evidence that Kar and Scott at least know each other. Back in 2019, when Jenner and Scott acknowledged they were broken up, fans cross-referenced Kar and Scott’s Instagram accounts and found they were in the same place at the same time on a few different occasions. Kar also posted a photo in which Scott’s Nikes could be seen resting on her floor. Also around this time, Kar alleged that Jenner blocked her on Instagram and posted a photo of herself wearing a big watch she said Scott gave her.

But when the tabloids suggested Kar was the cause of Jenner and Scott’s 2019 breakup, Kar denied it. "None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you."

Remember, Kar says now that she previously lied to protect Jenner and Scott’s relationship.

What is Jenner’s response to all this?

She posted some photos of herself posing in lingerie on a bed with the caption, “couldn’t think of a caption.”

Will we at least find out what Wolf’s new name is now?

I’m afraid that’s never going to happen.