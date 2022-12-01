What Is Going on With GMA’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?

Yesterday morning, we didn’t know who Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were. (We watch the Today show.) This morning, the respectively married Good Morning America co-anchors who are allegedly embroiled in a sexy affair in which the Times Square Irish bar O’Donoghue’s plays a major role are all we’re thinking about. But who are they, and what is happening? Let’s see.

WHO ARE THEY?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are co-anchors of Good Morning America’s third hour.

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

They’re reportedly (I have to say that) having an affair. Yesterday, the Daily Mail published a story exposing their rumored relationship with a remarkable amount of photographic evidence — you can see them giggling over beers at O’Donoghue’s, going into and out of each other’s apartments, and even unpacking and repacking the car outside of a cottage they recently visited together in upstate New York. At the cottage, Holmes grabbed Robach’s butt. It’s actually fairly scary to me how much photographic evidence we have of their apparent secret relationship and the butt-grabbing therein.

WHY DIDN’T THEY GO SOMEWHERE BETTER THAN O’DONOGHUE’S?

Well O’Donoghue’s is near where they work.

AND THEY’RE MARRIED TO OTHER PEOPLE?

Yes, Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both Holmes and Robach wed their respective spouses in 2010.

AND THEY’RE STILL MARRIED?

It seems so, though a source told the Daily Mail that both Robach and Shue and Holmes and Fiebig “split up” in August of this year.

HOW IS THE QUEEN (RIP) INVOLVED?

Well according to people who watch Good Morning America, they’ve always seemed like they wanted to do it with each other. But according to the Daily Mail’s insiders, their affair started “when they were in London together filming the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC.” Apparently, “staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them.” Proximity to the Queen really turned them on, I guess.

WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THEIR INSTAGRAMS?

As of yesterday Robach had restricted comments on her Instagram, which the Daily Mail believes was because people had started pointing out that she was no longer wearing her wedding ring. Since the Daily Mail’s story came out, though, both Robach and Holmes have shut down their Instagram accounts.

WERE THEY RUMORED TO BE HAVING AN AFFAIR BEFORE THIS?

According to a People source, yes; their GMA colleagues had picked up on their apparently very evident flirtation. “There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago,” the source said. “A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married.”

DO ROBACH AND HOLMES HAVE SHARED INTERESTS?

According to the Daily Mail, they both like running and “the great outdoors.” They even ran the New York City Marathon together this year, aw.

OKAY THANK YOU

You’re welcome.