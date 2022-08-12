Were the Paparazzi On Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s Honeymoon “Almost Princess-Diana Level”?

Mr. Ben Affleck and Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’s long Parisian honeymoon finally came to a close this month, after both parties walked around very public areas such as the Louvre for days on end. Throughout the trip, the newlyweds were trailed by paparazzi as they visited five-star restaurants and sometimes cried in them. J.Lo made the best of the attention: She seemingly inked a deal to wear several Reformation dresses while out and about with her new husband. Affleck, however, responded more negatively to the press intrusion on the trip: He fell asleep on a boat and smoked out his window and yes, okay, he was the one to cry in a restaurant.

Now, sources connected to Affleck are telling Page Six that the paparazzi are the ones who were out of control. “Ben is used to the flashing lights,” a source said. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.”

“This was a whole new level,” the source added of the press attention on the trip. “An almost Princess-Diana level.”

Flashing lights? Tsunami? PRINCESS-DIANA LEVEL? This is very serious.

Since Affleck is so worried about the media attention on his new perfectly-engineered-to-go-viral relationship, we can expect that he will probably cancel the couple’s second big wedding celebration at his fake plantation house in Georgia. In fact, I bet we don’t see photos of the Afflecks for weeks, since they are surely hiding out at home away from the glare of — oh wait, here they are making out for the cameras in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Santa Monica earlier this week.

Scary! Please pray for them.