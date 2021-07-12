It’s a tale as old as the Golden Age of Hollywood: sparks flew between Liz Taylor and Richard Burton making Cleopatra; Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart began their torrid affair while shooting To Have and Have-not; various other old timey examples of women with thin thin eyebrows and men who look 59 when they’re 32.

And now, in what is perhaps the most romantic celebrities-singing-in-cars-based meet-cute since Property Brother Jonathan Scott and Zooey “That Girl” Deschanel dueted on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are going strong after meeting on the set of “Celebrity IOU Joyride,” a spinoff series of that self-same Property Brother’s show “Celebrity IOU.”

The couple was spotted kissing at Home Depot on July 10. Good for them.