Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Must Make a Decision

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are up to their damn old bullshit, if you can even believe it. As you remember, they broke up mid-February. Since then, Aaron posted a love letter to Shailene on Instagram and then they went on a breakfast date. On Monday, we heard they’d gone to a wedding together over the weekend and touched butts. And now we already have another update on the status of their relationship, even though it’s only Tuesday.

“Shailene doesn’t know if she wants to get back together yet,” a source told Us Weekly. Okay. First of all, who asked? Not me. And by some twist of fate, that source is also familiar with the inner life of Aaron Rodgers. “He thinks their differences don’t matter and that they would make a great fit,” the source said. They added that Aaron is “very in love” with Shailene and is “trying to get her back.”

Okay. Do you remember the Sex and the City episode where Carrie wouldn’t stop talking about Big and her friends (Miranda, etc.) told her she had to see a therapist because they couldn’t listen to her bullshit anymore, and then she met Jon Bon Jovi in the therapist’s waiting room? I think it’s about time for both of these people to meet Jon Bon Jovi in the therapist’s waiting room, if you’re catching my drift. How about you guys figure it out and then just tell us all how it ends. Okay?

I’m gonna play on my phone and you guys talk for once. You go figure it out.