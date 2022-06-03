The Fabulous Markle Twins gave thanks to their absent, discomfited grand-mum at the Official State Grandmummery, St. Paul’s Cathedral earlier today. It’s been reported by several sources that along with Boris Johnson, the duo got booed.

Diana Pearl, a reporter for Business of Fashion, was on the ground and said the reports were wildly overexaggerated:

But here’s some other evidence, with audio accompaniment:

It’s a litmus test in the style of The Dress: Is this booing? Is this cheering? Is it Big Ben ding donging to announce how many hours of the Queen’s life are left to live? Are they saying “Booo-urns”? I hear boos, but I do think it’s funny that people would make the effort of attending the Jubbly only to boo. Wouldn’t parking be a total bitch, like that Meghan Marble girl? Why put in the effort when you could instead be at home enjoying a cuppa?