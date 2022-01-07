Is the New Weeknd Track "I Am Definitely Dating Angelina Jolie" About Angelina Jolie?

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are rumored to be kissing, and maybe even going further. The pair had dinner in July and have been photographed together since then, which I think you’ll agree is very spicy indeed. And now? Now the Weeknd has released a song called “Here We Go … Again” that many, including gossip sites Hollywood Life and “Page Six,” are speculating might be about his rumored Hollywood belle. But what do you think?

The lyrical evidence presented by both outlets is as follows: “My new girl, she a movie star. My new girl, she a movie star. I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell, but when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts, cause baby girl, she a movie star, baby girl, she a movie star.” Hmm.

Somewhat compelling, but I don’t think we can make our decision until we take a look at the song in its entirety. Let’s see how it goes after that part:

An American actress and filmmaker

Starring role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Named Hollywood's highest-paid actress multiple times

Her father is Jon Voight

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), Wanted (2008), The Tourist (2010), and Salt (2010)

A small part in Voight's Lookin' to Get Out (1982)

Divorced from Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton, and Brad Pitt

And has six kids with Brad Pitt

Angelina, Angelina, Angelina Jolie

Angelina, Angelina, Angelina Jolie

Angelina, Angelina, Angelina Jolie

Angelina, Angelina, Angelina Jolie

Recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

An honorary Dame Commander of the Order of St. Michael and St. George

Attached to various causes including conservation, advocacy on behalf of refugees, education, and women's rights

Named world’s most beautiful woman by Vanity Fair in 2009

Maleficent (2014) and Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for Changeling in 2008

Angelina, Angelina, Angelina Jolie

Angelina, Angelina, Angelina Jolie

Angelina, Angelina, Angelina Jolie

Angelina, Angelina, Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and me

We’re really dating

Huh, IDK … I guess I can see how it could be about her, sure.