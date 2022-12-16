Barbie’s Here, and She’s Big

We’ve all been chit-chattin’ about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for months. First it was the cast, then it was the onslaught of on-set photos in which Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look silly. Now, we have a teaser trailer to hold us over until the movie comes out next July.

My first thought after watching this? Hell yeah, brother. Why not make the teaser for your Barbie movie a 2001: A Space Odyssey parody? This is kind of the platonic ideal of a teaser. I learned nothing, but I know that Gerwig is having fun, Robbie and Gosling look good, and there are at least two dance numbers in the movie. Literally what else could I want to know? Plot? Who cares? Could not give less of a shit about the dramatic propulsion of Barbie.

As a little Friday treat, let’s take some time to look at stills from the trailer and just let Barbie fever wash over us.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

She big!

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

This is really giving Place Beyond the Pines meets The Village People, but I’m choosing to trust Gerwig.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

I’m buying whatever’s being sold here.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

I love it. What the hell is going on with that flaming horseshoe in the background? This movie is going to be either brilliant, stupid, or what we in the biz call “pulling a Magic Mike” (both).