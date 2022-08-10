Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are NOT Feuding and It’s NOT About Peltz’s Wedding Dress

In the past few weeks, the British tabloids have been cranking out rumors that Victoria Beckham has soured on her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham’s new actress/heiress bride, Nicola Peltz. The evidence? The Daily Mail reports that Mrs. Beckham has stopped “liking” the new Mrs. Peltz Beckham’s posts on Instagram. And sources have been hurling accusations back and forth, with one telling Page Six that Victoria, 48, and Nicola, 28, “can’t stand each other and don’t talk.” Another source told the outlet that the billionaire Peltz family and the almost-billionaire Beckham family have clashed over how much money to give their little nepo babies for their various ventures (per this source, the Peltz family is in favor of “more”). But what’s actually going on?

In a new Variety profile of Brooklyn, the pizza artist and one-time photographer, the lovebirds say everything is great and that the feud rumors have nothing to do with the fact that Nicola did not wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria for the couple’s April nuptials in Palm Beach, Florida. Wait what?

Variety’s Dan D’Addario reports, “Nicola tells me that she thinks the rumors began when she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding gown, opting for Valentino couture.”

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola said. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Interesting. Brooklyn, meanwhile, declined to get into specifics. “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” he told D’Addario. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Got that? There are absolutely no problems between the Beckhams and the Peltzes and the Peltz Beckhams, and these nonexistent problems for sure did not start with Victoria refusing to dress Nicola for her wedding or Nicola refusing to let Victoria dress her for her wedding or some kind of cold-war combination of the above. None of that happened.

The only issue in the lives of these lovely newlyweds is that Brooklyn doesn’t know how to get in and out of his $350,000 McLaren 765LT. Everything else is really good, promise.