Did Vicki Gunvalson Whoop It Up at the Capitol on January 6?

Was “whoop it up” mama Vicki Gunvalson WOOO-HOOing at the insurrection? According to Teddi Mellencamp, the answer is an accusatory: Hmmm.

I’ll start from the beginning. Vicki Gunvalson, former cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Teddi Mellencamp, former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, are feuding. It’s for a boring and stupid reason; please imagine that I am explaining it to you in an exasperated huff.

During a promotional interview for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip, Vicki and former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge (who is also on The Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip) got to talking about Tamra’s podcast “Two T’s in a Pod.” Tamra hosts the podcast with Teddi Mellencamp. “I don’t know Teddi Mellencamp but I don’t like Teddi Mellencamp,” Vicki said during this promotional interview. “Something about her bugs me.”

Qué horror! Teddi “fired back” on Twitter, in part accusing Vicki of trying to take her podcast job, which Vicki later denied. But we don’t have to get into all of that. The important part is that last night Teddi tweeted, “Any other Bravo fans watching I Love That for You on Showtime with Vanessa Bayer? It’s about a girl who scams her way into a job by lying about having cancer. Just feels so familiar.”

Of course, this is a reference to Vicki’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who famously faked cancer during The Real Housewives of Orange County’s incredible 10th season — quite possibly the greatest season of reality television ever filmed.

“Wow…Low blow! You know nothing about what transpired with my x. This is why you only lasted 3 years… ME…14! @tamrajudgeOC” Vicki responded, tagging Tamra in a sort of “come get your man” way. (Tamra responded appropriately.)

In response to that, Teddi tweeted, “Well if we’re talking numbers, could you let us all know where you were on January 6th?”

Although Teddi did provide us with the stunning mental image of Vicki Gunvalson at the insurrection (screaming, no doubt) (“YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO BE MY EXECUTIVE! MY LEGISLATIVE! MY JUDICIAL!”) (“WHO SENDS A LITTLE FAMILY MAGA CARAVAN!”) (“HANG MIKE PENCE!”), she unfortunately did not provide any supporting evidence. This leaves us only to wonder. Here is what we know for sure on the “Vicki was at the insurrection” side of things:

Vicki is a proud Trump supporter

Vicki is similar to Donald Trump in nearly every significant way (evil, liar, dubiously rich, has launched several failed business, spreads misinformation [about Eddie being gay; about David beating Shannon] either by saying that a lot of people are talking about it or by saying that she has evidence she will reveal eventually, never faces consequences despite overwhelming evidence against her, currently out of office but will probably come back)

Vicki is very passionate

And here is what we know for sure on the “Vicki wasn’t at the insurrection” side of things:

Vicki’s bladder would not have held out for even a small portion of the attack

We would have heard her screaming in at least some of the footage

So, it could be false. It could be that she actually hasn’t committed sedition. It could be that she’s being nailed to the cross like Jesus was — and he did nothing wrong!