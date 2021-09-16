Vanessa Lachey Got the Job

When was the last time you got good news? And what was your reaction? Whatever it was, I guarantee it wasn’t as good as this video of Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) finding out that she “got the job”:

Lachey, for those unfamiliar, is a former TRL VJ and the current wife of 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey. Most recently, the couple served as hosts for the Netflix reality program Love Is Blind. But Vanessa is also an actress, as evidenced by this video, in which she sobs uncontrollably in her car while her young son sits, confused, in the back seat.

“Okay, I’m in the car, and I just found out I got the job,” she begins, tears running down her face. “And I’m so happee-ee-ee! I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to dooo!”

A few seconds later, she pulls into a driveway and exits her vehicle to deliver the good news to an unnamed friend. “I got the job!” she cries. “I got the jooobbb!”

The job, the job, the job. What is the job? I’m sorry, but you’re going to have to watch until the end of the video to find out.

Or, okay, fine. Scroll down to the bottom of this post and I’ll tell you.

It’s NCIS: Hawaii.