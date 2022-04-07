A Ghost Knows Vanessa Hudgens's Name

Would you haunt a celebrity, if you were a ghost? I think it would be fun to haunt one who has a really nice house, or one who has private beach access. Then it would be like that was your house, too. (And your private beach access.) I would recommend not haunting Vanessa Hudgens, though, because she can see and hear ghosts and she’ll know you’re squatting.

“I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things,” Hudgens said during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She said she’s had “a lot” of paranormal encounters throughout her life and was at first frightened by them, but thank goodness that has changed. “I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it,’” she said. Kind of encroaching on Demi Lovoto’s brand, but I’ll leave that for the both of them to work out privately.

Hudgens, whose first ghost sighting happened at age 8, just recently completed her first paranormal investigation, during which she used, as one would expect, ghost-hunting tools. “My favorite thing is called a spirit box,” she said. “It basically scans radio frequencies really quickly. You want to do it in more of a rural place so it doesn’t pick up stations and if you put it on AM, it just sounds like static, but something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it.”

What did the spirits say to Vanessa? Well, she’ll tell you. “We found this one tombstone of a spirit that we were told is very playful,” she said. “So, I turn on [the spirit box] and I said, ‘Hi Sam, I’m Vanessa and this is Gigi.’” (Sam is the name of the ghost, Gigi is her friend who was also there; please keep up.) “And then Gigi goes, ‘Sam, can you tell us our names?’ Then we just hear ‘Vanessa’ [static sounds] ‘Gigi.’ I was like, ‘Cool, do you have anything else that you want to tell me?’”

Sam did not. After telling them their names, he was pretty much good. And what else is there to say, really? Well, I guess you could say, “Do you have … private … beach … accessssss?” But it might be more fun to just follow them home and see for yourself.