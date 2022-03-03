Randall Emmett Is Not the Gentleman We All Assumed

Randall Emmett — what is the vibe you get from him, would you say? The 50-year-old “Hollywood producer” descended upon our lives like an unfortunate little curse, as Lala Kent’s Range Rover-providing “man” on Vanderpump Rules. It was soon apparent that his relationship with Lala, 31, began on the side of his relationship with his now ex-wife and the mother of two of his children. After that divorce was finalized, he and Lala got engaged, and have since had a child together (and broken up).

And now we’ve gotten another bit of information about Randall which may influence our reading of his vibe. (This is on top of the fact that he was the model for the Entourage character Turtle; and the fact that he at one point owed 50 Cent a large sum of money, and called him “fofty” by accident during their public Instagram battle; and the fact that he seems to play a large role in the pickleball propaganda machine.) According to Lala, Randall began a relationship with a 23-year-old during the month she gave birth to their daughter, Ocean.

Oh no … not our perfect gentleman!

“Let’s talk about it,” Lala wrote in a comment under an Instagram post about Randall on the account @onemomsbattle (okay). “I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was,” she wrote. “He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021- the month I gave birth.”

“They ‘traveled’ together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand,” she wrote. Her brand! :( Randall told her he was traveling for work on these trips, and she believed him until pictures surfaced of him with another woman. “I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return ocean to the home,” she wrote. “But if he felt we were good and he was in control again, I was able to leave the house. I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby. His new 23-year-old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home 2 days after I left.”

Wow, sounds like we hate this guy. In response to another comment, Lala confirmed that Randall is still dating the 23-year-old, but that she doesn’t harbor any negative feelings toward her. “She saved me,” she wrote. “But I’m heartbroken for her. She’s his next victim.”

Damn. The only question now is, can the demon Randall revive his once-flawless reputation in the eyes of his public? We can only wait and see.